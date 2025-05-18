Microsoft's cringey ad boasts that top Copilot+ PCs are 58% faster than the discontinued, year-old MacBook Air M3
Facepalm: It's been nearly 20 years since Apple launched the Microsoft-mocking "I'm a Mac, I'm a PC" commercials, and the two companies continue to take shots at each other in their respective ads. The latest from the Redmond giant claims that top Copilot+ PCs are more than 50% faster than a Mac – specifically, the now-discontinued MacBook Air M3 that launched in March 2024.
Microsoft's 12-second ad, which doesn't exactly scream high-end production values, was shown on the official Windows YouTube channel. The announcer excitedly boasts that "Top Copilot+ PCs are up to 58% faster than MacBook Air with M3." Just to ensure the point is driven home, he adds, "That's right, faster than a Mac."
As most of the comments beneath the video point out, Microsoft seems to be taking an excessive amount of pride in the best Copilot+ PCs on the market being faster than an entry-level machine launched over a year ago.
The disclaimer in the ad notes that the figures are based on Cinebench 2024 multi-core CPU benchmarks. It directs viewers to a website stating that the 58%-faster claim comes from Microsoft-commissioned testing performed by Principled Technologies conducted in May 2024 and September 2024.
The tests compared the M3 MacBook Air to several Copilot+ machines, including the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x and Microsoft's own Surface Laptop, both of which are powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Elite chip. They also used HP's OmniBook Ultra 14 with AMD's Ryzen AI 9 HX 375.
Apple released the more powerful successor to the M3 MacBook Air, the M4 model, in March this year. Apple also made the latest MacBook Airs $100 cheaper than their 13- and 15-inch M3 predecessors and made 16GB of unified memory the standard.
Part of Microsoft's website states that in other Cinebench 2024 benchmarks carried out in April 2025, "several" Snapdragon X devices all scored higher than the 866 achieved by Apple's M4 10-core CPU. If you're wondering why Microsoft would choose to boast about the Copilot+ PCs being faster than an M3 MacBook Air and not an M4, it's because the Windows devices were only slightly faster than the newer SoC, as you can see below.
|Device
|Processor
|Performance Gain vs. M4 MacBook Air (866)
|Cinebench 2024 Score
|ASUS Vivobook S 14
|AMD Ryzen AI 9 365
|5.3%
|912
|Dell XPS 13 9345
|Snapdragon X Elite
|8.9%
|943.3
|HP OmniBook Ultra 14
|AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 375
|11.4%
|965
|Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x 14"
|Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite
|18.9%
|1029.6
|Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x 14"
|Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite
|19.4%
|1033.6
|Lenovo Yoga Pro 7
|AMD Ryzen AI 9 365
|17.9%
|1021.3
|Microsoft Surface Laptop 15"
|Snapdragon X Elite
|9.7%
|950
|Microsoft Surface Laptop 13.8"
|Snapdragon X Elite
|2.7%
|889.6
Laptops carrying the Copilot+ branding still only make up a small fraction of overall laptop shipments, with most consumers not sharing Microsoft's enthusiasm for these machines. It's unlikely that marketing campaigns like this one, comparing the top-tier Copilot+ models to a discontinued base MacBook Air M3, are going to increase their popularity.