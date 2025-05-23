Something to look forward to: Great news for hardcore Warhammer fans like Henry Cavill, the annual Warhammer Skulls livestream has just taken place, revealing an exciting lineup of new games set in the grim darkness of the far future. It includes a remaster of Space Marine, a definitive edition of Dawn of War with modern upgrades, a new cRPG from Owlcat, more Space Marine 2 content, and confirmation that Space Marine 3 is in the works.

There was plenty on offer during the yearly celebration of Warhammer video games. One of the highlights was news that Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War, still one of the greatest RTS games of all time more than 20 years after its release, is getting a definitive edition.

The updated version will comprise all the Dawn of War and standalone expansion content, including 4 classic Dawn of War campaigns, 9 armies, and over 200 maps. There will also be upscaled textures, 4K support, new lighting and reflections, a camera that's been pulled back slightly, bug fixes, and a move to 64-bit to aid modders. The game is due out this year.

Another Warhammer property receiving an upgraded special edition is the original Space Marine. Warhammer 40K: Space Marine Master Crafted Edition also offers upgraded textures, character models, 4K support, updated controls, and all the DLC. It arrives on PC on June 10, priced at $40.

If, like me, you spent an obscene amount of time playing the brilliant Rogue Trader following its release, you'll be pleased to know that developer Owlcat is making another cRPG set in the 40K universe. Warhammer 40K: Dark Heresy will focus on the Inquisition. What little gameplay is shown in the trailer looks very compelling.

In related news, Owlcat revealed the next big expansion to Rogue Trader, Lex Imperialis. Arriving on June 24, the 15-hour DLC features the Adeptus Arbites – the galactic police force – and a new Overseer archetype.

We'll also see the first paid DLC for Darktide. Arbites Class will launch on June 23 for $11.99.

The excellent Space Marine 2 is getting yet more content. A co-op PvE Siege Mode will be released on June 26, putting players up against endless waves of enemies.

Those who enjoyed the turn-based Mechanicus will be pleased to know a sequel is coming later this year. Mechanicus II - Allegiances Unknown will see the Adeptus Mechanicus battling the Necron dynasty.

Finally, it's been confirmed that Space Marine 3 is in development. Made by the same Saber Interactive, Focus Entertainment and Games Workshop partnership behind Space Marine 2, it promises an all-new immersive campaign and multiplayer modes. With plenty of life left in Space Marine 2, it will be several years before we play the third installment.