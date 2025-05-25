The big picture: A new frontier in brain-computer interface (BCI) technology is emerging from an unexpected source: Gabe Newell, co-founder and CEO of Valve, the company behind Half-Life, Counter-Strike, and Steam. His latest venture, Starfish Technologies, isn't focused on gaming – at least not yet. Instead, the startup is developing medical applications, with plans to debut its first BCI chips later this year.

As Starfish Technologies approaches the launch of its first chips, the intersection of neuroscience, medicine, and technology is poised for change. While the dream of controlling video games with the mind remains a relatively low priority, the immediate promise of brain-computer interface tech lies in its potential to transform the treatment of neurological disorders.

Starfish has been quietly developing its technology for several years and recently outlined its vision for the future of brain interfaces. It aims to create "minimally invasive, distributed neural interfaces" capable of simultaneously connecting to multiple brain regions. This approach, the company claims, would enable more precise recording and stimulation of neural activity than current BCI systems allow.

The team is designing the chips to be compact and energy efficient, with the long-term goal of making them fully wireless and battery-free. These implants would reduce the physical footprint inside the body. The technology targets neurological conditions like Parkinson's, where communication between brain regions breaks down. By enabling simultaneous "reading and writing" across multiple neural areas, the chips could open new therapeutic pathways for complex disorders.

The company is seeking collaborators to help bring the technology to fruition. It has called on researchers and engineers in related fields – such as wireless power delivery, communication systems, and custom neural interface design – to partner in the effort. With the first chips expected by late 2025, the team is actively recruiting collaborators and new employees to join the project.

Valve has previously explored the potential of brain-computer interfaces to enhance gaming. In a 2019 presentation at the Game Developers Conference, a Valve executive discussed how such technology could one day help professional gamers reduce reaction times or enable games to adapt dynamically to a player's mental state.

Meanwhile, other major players in the tech and gaming industries are showing growing interest in BCI technology. Companies like Sony and Tencent have filed patents on brainwave-based controls, signaling a broader push toward integrating neural interfaces into future gaming experiences.

Brain-computer interfaces are already making real-world impacts for people with disabilities. Elon Musk's Neuralink has helped users with physical impairments play popular games like Counter-Strike and Civilization 6. Meanwhile, Apple is partnering with Brooklyn startup Synchron to test BCI support for its devices.