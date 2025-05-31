Cloud gaming on the go: GeForce Now is finally coming to Valve's popular Steam Deck. Nvidia encourages users to install the new native app on their gaming handhelds, so that they can experience a significant performance and framerate increase while cutting energy consumption at the same time.

Nvidia first announced a native app to access GeForce Now on the Steam Deck during this year's CES trade show in January. Now, the AI giant is officially launching the tool – along with a few additional games to showcase the experience.

According to Nvidia, the GeForce Now app can stream games on any Steam Deck model at up to 4K resolution and 60 frames per second when connected to an external display. The cloud gaming service means to offer all the bells and whistles a "proper" gaming experience on a modern GeForce card should have including HDR10, DLSS 4, and Nvidia Reflex.

Nvidia claims GeForce Now delivers graphical fidelity and performance levels far beyond what native Steam Deck gaming can achieve – provided you have a fast and stable internet connection. Additionally, the app can extend battery life by up to 50% compared to running games natively on the device.

Nvidia boasts GeForce Now's ability to achieve the gaming results of owning a tangible, bulky GeForce RTX 4080 GPU at a fraction of the price, on a meager handheld device that won't overheat, for a change.

GeForce Now will also let Steam Deck owners play games that would never be able to run natively on the portable device, including graphically-demanding titles such as Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered, Monster Hunter Wilds and Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024.

The GeForce Now app is available for download from Nvidia's website. The company has also released a step-by-step installation guide. Notably, the app must be installed in Desktop Mode, meaning it cannot be set up through the Steam Deck's built-in web browser.

Finally, Nvidia is adding six new titles to the GeForce Now library: Nice Day for Fishing, Cash Cleaner Simulator, Tokyo Xtreme Racer, The Last Spell, Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon, and Torque Drift 2.

Nice Day for Fishing is a brand-new Steam release, while Torque Drift 2 comes directly from the Epic Game Store.