The best gaming monitors are all 4K OLEDs, available in 32-inch or 27-inch sizes depending on your preference. We find the larger size more immersive, and so they take the overall crown – but know that either way you're getting an exceptional gaming experience.

4K OLEDs stand out thanks to their combination of high-end specs and outstanding performance. The best 4K OLEDs feature 240Hz refresh rates, robust feature sets, and superb responsiveness. OLED panels deliver lightning-fast response times, resulting in unmatched motion clarity. They also offer incredible contrast and HDR capabilities due to per-pixel lighting, true black levels, and a wide color gamut. The image quality on a good OLED panel is consistently stunning in terms of sharpness, vibrancy, and contrast.

As we've stated in previous monitor guides and in our reviews of these monitors, there are plenty of strong 4K OLED options, many of which we recommend at the right price.

Asus ROG Swift PG32UCDM 32"

The best overall 32-inch gaming monitor is the Asus ROG Swift PG32UCDM, which uses a 4K 240Hz QD-OLED panel. It has the most complete feature set and top-tier performance, including excellent HDR accuracy, black frame insertion, and Dolby Vision support. It's typically the most expensive option, too, with pricing starting around $1,200.

Other solid options using the same panel include MSI's lineup (MPG 321URX, MAG 321UPX, and MPG 322URX), which tend to be more affordable with fewer premium features. The 321UPX is often available for just $900, which is an excellent deal. The Gigabyte FO32U2 is also worth a look; priced under $1,000, it provides great value and could be the best option depending on regional pricing.

If you prefer a curved screen, the Dell Alienware AW3225QF offers that variant. For those who want a matte finish instead of glossy, there's the Samsung Odyssey G81SF. And if you're interested in a dual-mode panel, the Asus ROG Swift PG32UCDP provides a 32-inch 4K WOLED experience with an additional 1080p/480Hz mode, which can be particularly useful for fast-paced multiplayer gaming.

4K OLEDs in 27-inch Sizes

If a 27-inch size suits you better, we've tested four excellent options. The Asus ROG Swift PG27UCDM is the top performer, essentially a smaller version of the 32-inch flagship.

Asus ROG Swift PG27UCDM

You can also get the same experience for a few hundred dollars less with the ROG Strix XG27UCDMG. This 27-inch 4K 240Hz QD-OLED lacks Dolby Vision and DisplayPort 2.1 support, but currently sells for $200 less and otherwise matches the PG's performance.

We also recommend the Dell Alienware AW2725Q, which is often the most affordable 27-inch option in many countries. It performs similarly to the Asus models, though with slightly fewer features. At around $800, it's arguably the best value in this category right now.

Dell Alienware AW2725Q

One important consideration with OLEDs is the risk of permanent burn-in, their main drawback compared to LCDs. If you primarily use your monitor for gaming, this is unlikely to be a problem. However, if you plan to use it extensively for desktop applications or productivity work, it may not be the ideal choice.