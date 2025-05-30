We're bringing back something a lot of you told us you missed – the Weekend Open Forum. It's a chance to unwind a little, step away from the news cycle, and just chat, joke, and share your thoughts with the rest of the TechSpot community. We'll come back to it once every month or so (maybe more if you like it), and each one will pose a fun, geeky, or thought-provoking question to kick off the conversation.

So, without further ado, here's the first topic – inspired by a spicy little meme that's been making the rounds:

You have 30 minutes to hide a USB drive in your house. Your house will then be raided by police, detectives, and FBI agents – all looking for that one USB. Where do you hide it so that it won't be found?

We want to hear your most clever, outrageous, (legal-ish?) ideas. Think like a spy. Think like a hacker. Think like someone who's watched just enough heist movies to be dangerously imaginative.

Would you stash it inside a hollowed-out bar of soap? Tape it under the fridge coils? Disguise it as a dead battery? Bury it in the litter box? Or go full 4D chess and leave it in plain sight? Bonus points for creativity, plausibility, and absurdity. Drop your ideas in the comments below and let's see who can outwit a full FBI search team. We'll highlight our favorite replies in next month's WOF!

Have fun – and remember: this is all hypothetical… probably.