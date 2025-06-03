In a nutshell: Starting next week, Google Wallet users in the US will no longer be able to pay using their PayPal accounts. On a support page that has since been deleted, Google confirmed that it will stop supporting PayPal payments and automatically delete all linked PayPal accounts from the Wallet app on June 13.

The move will likely inconvenience many dedicated Wallet users, but it isn't entirely unexpected. Google started blocking US users from linking their PayPal accounts with Wallet on April 11.

The now-deleted support page, which was first spotted by Android Authority, noted that the Google Wallet app will continue to support PayPal-branded debit cards in the US. The company also stated that PayPal will still be accepted as a valid payment method on the Google Wallet app in Germany.

Google also noted that after June 13, the Wallet app will no longer display users' PayPal transaction history. Instead, people will have to either log into the PayPal website or use the official PayPal app to check their PayPal transactions previously made through Google Wallet.

With PayPal integration soon to be a thing of the past, Google is advising affected users to update their default payment method and add at least one card to their Google account to ensure that they can keep using Wallet for all their online transactions, including recurring subscriptions.

Google did not provide a reason for dropping PayPal in the US, but online speculation suggests that PayPal itself is discontinuing Google Wallet integration in the country.

According to reports, PayPal may be planning to launch its own direct payment solutions to reduce reliance on third-party payment platforms like Google Wallet. To that end, the company is said to be pushing its official mobile app, which will help it retain a larger margin on transaction fees and give it access to a wealth of critical user data.

PayPal rolled out Google Wallet support in 2017 when the latter was still called Android Pay. The option offered considerable flexibility for Android users and helped businesses that rely heavily on online payments. The new development is bad news for these Wallet users and merchants, who will have to switch payment methods to continue transacting through Google Wallet.