Is this a good time to build a new PC?

Since last year, Intel has launched its Core Ultra processors, based on the new Arrow Lake architecture, but for gaming they are actually slower than the older 14th-gen Core CPUs. On the other hand, AMD has released the Ryzen 9000X3D processors, which unlike the rest of the Ryzen 9000 series, brought actual performance improvements.

Nvidia has launched the GeForce RTX 5000 graphics cards, but most of them are barely faster than their predecessors. Combined with currently inflated prices, they provide worse value than what you could get before. AMD fought back with the Radeon RX 9700 XT, but depending on where you live, it's hard to get one near its MSRP.

For value-seeking gamers, last year may have been a better time to build a PC. However, if you remember four years ago, when a graphics card could cost as much as an entire pre-built PC that had one, it helps put today's market into perspective.

As usual, the TechSpot PC Buying Guide includes four component lists and builds, tailored to different budgets and use cases. However, the ideal system for you might be a mix of components from two or more of these recommended builds.



Our recommendations are based on availability and pricing at the time of writing. If a component from the list you're considering is unavailable or becomes significantly more expensive, don't worry – we provide explanations for each choice so you can make informed alternative purchases.

The Utility Box

* Solid performance * Great multitasking * Entry-level gaming

This system is well-suited for web browsing with dozens of open tabs, 1080p live streaming, basic content creation, and even entry-level gaming. If you're not sure how you'll use your computer yet, this is a solid place to start.

For this build, we chose the graphically enhanced Ryzen 5 8600G over the slightly more expensive Ryzen 5 7600, which works better with a separate graphics card. With a 65W TDP, it can be adequately cooled by the stock cooler in a well-ventilated case.

When relying on integrated graphics, it's also important to ensure the motherboard has both DisplayPort and HDMI ports for monitor compatibility. The Asrock B650M Pro RS also offers decent thermal performance, four memory slots, and three M.2 slots for storage.

If you plan to add a dedicated graphics card later, the $220 Radeon RX 6600 is the most affordable GPU worth considering. Below this mark you will find the GeForce RTX 3050 6GB, which is far too slow to justify a $190 price tag.

We selected a 2 x 16GB kit of DDR5 memory for this system, as it offers better value than 2 x 8GB kits and helps avoid a more expensive upgrade down the line. DDR5-6000 is the sweet spot for Zen 4 processors in terms of memory speed. Since price differences between same-speed kits are usually small, you might as well choose one with the lowest latency.

To save a bit on storage, we went with the Samsung 990 Evo Plus, which delivers performance comparable to the Corsair MP600 Elite. While it's not among the very best SSDs on the market, it's close enough for most users.

The Thermaltake Smart is our recommended budget PSU, offering 500W, 80 Plus efficiency, and a 5-year warranty. Since we're using an mATX motherboard, we opted for a compact mATX case – a full-size ATX case would look awkwardly empty without a graphics card.

The Cooler Master Q300L V2 is a good option, with tempered glass and USB 3.2 ("Gen 2x2") Type-C. If you prefer something flashier, check out the Okinos Aqua 3.

Monitor, Keyboard & Mouse

If you're considering this system, we assume you prioritize work comfort over gaming performance. The Dell S2725QS is a solid 4K, 120Hz option with height, tilt and swivel adjustment. More options for different budgets can be found in our best monitors feature.

The Razer DeathAdder Essential and Logitech Wave Keys is our recommended keyboard and mouse combo at this price point. For more options, see our lists of top keyboards and mice.

The Value Gaming Rig

* Excellent performance * Great multitasking * Mainstream gaming

This PC is designed for those looking to get the best gaming experience for their money in the latest games, while keeping plenty of upgrade options open for the future.

Compared to the Ryzen 5 8600G in the build above, the Ryzen 5 7600 offers double the L3 cache, twice as many PCIe lanes for the graphics card, and PCIe 5.0 support. The Ryzen 5 7600X and 9600X aren't much more expensive, but they aren't much faster either.

The Asrock B650 PG Lighting is one of the best-value B650 motherboards and is capable of supporting a serious CPU upgrade down the line.

Our CPU of choice ships with the middling Wraith Stealth cooler, which you should probably replace with something better. However, you don't need a heavy cooler that hides half of the motherboard. A dual-fan, single tower cooler like the Thermalright Burst Assassin 120 Evo should be more than enough.

A 2 x 16GB DDR5 memory kit is more than enough for modern games. The SK Hynix P41 Platinum is one of the best SSDs on the market, with bus-saturating PCIe 4.0 performance. For a desktop, it performs similarly to the WD Black SN850X or Samsung 990 Pro, but it was cheaper at the time of writing.

The cheapest GPU we could recommend today (at least for a system with a modern CPU) is the Intel Arc B570. However, with just 10GB of VRAM, it may soon run into the same issues that 8GB cards face today. The AMD Radeon RX 7600 XT should be a safer bet with 16GB. If you could get the newer Radeon RX 9600 XT for a similar price it would be better, but we wouldn't count on it any time soon.

The Thermaltake Toughpower GX2 is a high-quality basic PSU with ratings of 600W and 80 Plus Gold efficiency, and a 5-year warranty.

For the case, we selected the 2024 version of the NZXT H5 Flow, mostly because it was cheaper than other popular options, like the new Corsair 4000D RS. If you plan to put your PC on a desk, you may prefer a shorter case with bottom connectors like the NZXT H6 Flow. Our best cases guide includes more solid options for under $100.

Monitor, Keyboard & Mouse

The Radeon RX 7600 XT can handle 1440p gaming at 60 fps with high settings, or push 120 – 180 fps in less demanding titles or with reduced settings. The AOC Q27G3XMN enables you to take full advantage of this performance on a 27-inch Mini-LED display at a fair price.

Clearly, there are dozens of good monitor options you can choose from and that's why we have entire guides dedicated to monitor shopping and gaming monitors especifically.

The Razer DeathAdder V3 is a safe bet for a mouse, and so is the Corsair K65 Plus for a keyboard. Once again, our best mice and keyboards guides include more options for more specific needs and budgets.

The High-End Gaming Machine

* High-end performance * Heavy multitasking * Hardcore gaming

This gaming PC build is for those who prioritize absolute performance and the latest features over performance per dollar. With today's top-tier GPUs, gaming at 1440p and 4K resolutions becomes a seamless experience – and this build is designed to deliver exactly that.

AMD's Ryzen 7 9800X3D is one of the best gaming processors money can buy, but the Ryzen 7 7800X3D isn't far behind and is $100 cheaper. Depending on the games you play and graphics settings, you may never notice a difference throughout the system's lifetime. It's also very efficient and can be cooled effectively with the same compact cooler recommended in the previous build.

The Gigabyte B650 Aorus Elite AX is a top-quality motherboard, and these days it's actually cheaper than its slightly degraded (but still high-end) V2 revision. Our RAM and storage recommendations remain the same as in the previous build.

The right GPU for this sytem depends on when you are reading this guide. At the time of writing, one model of the AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT could still be had for $730, but by the time of publication we suspect it will no longer be the case. For $700, we recommend the Radeon RX 9070, mainly due to concerns about the Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070's limited 12GB of VRAM.

The Thermaltake Toughpower GF3 PSU delivers 750W of power with 80 Plus Gold efficiency, a 10-year warranty, fully modular cables, and a native 16-pin GPU connector – a must-have for some modern graphics cards. Equivalent options at the same price include the XPG Core Reactor II, Corsair RM750x Shift and Cooler Master MWE.

The Cooler Master HAF 500 will make sure that the system remains cool with two front 200mm fans. Again, our best cases guide includes more good options.

Monitor, Keyboard & Mouse

The best gaming monitor for you depends on the types of games you play. The Asus ROG Strix XG27AQDMG is arguably the best OLED gaming monitor for most, but if you want to play competitively at 540Hz (a niche use case), the 1080p Asus ROG Swift Pro PG248QP will serve you better.

If you want 4K, a larger 32-inch display, or a different shape, you'll have many more options, so we suggest that you simply read our best gaming monitors guide.

If you want a more sophisticated mouse than the average gamer's, Logitech's wireless 502 X Plus is the one for you. Similarly, the Razer Hunstman V3 Pro keyboard uses analog optical switches with an adjustable actuation point. Our best mice and keyboard guides include more options.

The Growable Workstation

* Workstation-like performance * Extreme multitasking * Hardcore gaming

This machine is ideal for demanding workloads – from 4K video rendering to all kinds of 3D modeling. When paired with a high-end GPU, it also delivers gaming performance on par with the best gaming rigs. While not cheap, it offers outstanding value for its capabilities.

With 32 threads and 80MB of cache for under $500, the Ryzen 9 7950X is an excellent choice. The Ryzen 9 9950X isn't much more expensive, but it's rarely faster and can sometimes be slower. That said, neither CPU is particularly efficient, so you'll need a top-tier cooler. We recommend the exceptionally priced Thermalright Phantom Spirit 120 SE.

X670 and X670E motherboards are being phased out in favor of premium X870E models, but the good news is that no X870E motherboard would be inadequate. We chose the Asrock Phantom Gaming Nova for its five M.2 slots and exceptional thermal performance. For future upgrades, we chose 64GB of RAM in just two sticks.

The Corsair MP600 Pro is one of the best SSDs for creators, thanks to its strong sustained write speeds. Note that pricing can vary depending on heatsink shape and color. A 2TB drive should be enough for typical work unless you have niche storage requirements. An archive of all your work will probably be safer on external drives or on a NAS.

Choosing the best graphics card for this system depends heavily on the software you use.

We recommend searching for specific benchmarks relevant to your workflows. In rare cases (Siemens NX is a prime example), professional RTX A-series and Radeon Pro graphics cards may justify their price with certain ease. With Nvidia's GeForce RTX 5090 selling for $3,000 these days, you may want to consider saner options like the RTX 5070 Ti or even RTX 5080, as well as the Radeon RX 9070 XT.

The Be Quiet! Pure Power 12 M offers everything the PSU in the system above does, plus 100W, but if you do get the RTX 5090, you may prefer the Thermaltake Toughpower GF3 1200W.

For the case, we chose the Fractal Design Define 7 XL for its build quality, acoustic efficiency and versatility, including its two 5.25-inch external drive bays. As always, our best cases guide includes more options.

Monitor, Keyboard & Mouse

Some of the most comfortable and accurate peripherals we've tested include the Logitech MX Master 3S mouse and Keychron Q1 HE keyboard.

As with storage, your monitor choice depends on your specific needs. If you want to view 3D models in fine detail, the Dell UltraSharp U3223QE is an excellent option with its wide-gamut, 4K IPS panel.

For 4K video editing, the higher-end Asus ProArt PA32DC uses an OLED panel with exceptional contrast and qualifies for HDR 400 True Black. It also features a true 10-bit panel, capable of displaying a color range few other monitors can match.