What just happened? Everyone has their own preference when it comes to gaming keyboards. For those who like to experiment with different switches and keycaps, Razer has launched its first barebones keyboard, and it's based on the popular BlackWidow v4 75%.

Razer writes that its first fully customizable keyboard chassis is designed specifically for keyboard modders and DIY enthusiasts.

Available in black or white, the Razer BlackWidow V4 75% Barebones comes with most of the features found in the $200 regular wired version, including dual-layer dampening foam, RGB illumination, factory-lubricated stabilizers, an FR4 plate, and pre-applied tape.

What this barebones version lacks is switches and keycaps, which is why the price is cut to $140 – a saving of $60 – for the black model. Opting for the white keyboard adds another $10 to the price.

Like the two Redragon keyboards we recently reviewed, Razer's new BlackWidow supports most 3-pin or 5-pin switches from other vendors. You can also add Razer's own gen 3 switches: the clicky Green, linear Yellow, and tactile Orange models.

In addition to using your own keycaps, Razer says that its Phantom upgrade set, which features a translucent pudding design to enhance chroma lighting, is compatible with the keyboard – they're also available in black or white.

Razer also sells a BlackWidow V4 Pro 75%. It's a wireless variant that comes with an OLED screen built into the keyboard. It costs a hefty $300. That's even more than the lovely Asus ROG Azoth 75, which also has an OLED, but cheaper than the $560 version of the Azoth that offers a color OLED and other features.

The BlackWidow v4 75% Barebones marks the second time this year that Razer has entered a new product category. In May, it announced the Razer Clio, a THX Spatial Audio-enabled wireless speaker head cushion – it's essentially a head cushion with integrated speakers that attaches to a gaming chair. At $230, it's certainly not cheap.

For fans of smaller keyboards, Razer also announced the $140 Razer Joro in May. This ultra-portable, low-profile 60% keyboard weighs just 374 grams (0.82 pounds) and is just 16.5mm (0.6 inches) thin. There's also the new $90 Razer Basilisk Mobile mouse.