In a nutshell: Limited Run Games will open pre-orders for a new physical release of Doom on the Super Nintendo starting July 11. The game will be available in both standard and collector's editions and will feature several improvements over the original, including better performance on SNES hardware and new in-game features and capabilities.

Doom SNES 2025 was spearheaded by Randal Linden, who worked on the original port of the game that came out in 1995. As Time Extension explains, the new cart utilizes a Raspberry Pi RP2350B clocked at 150 MHz as a co-processor, much like the SuperFX chip did in the original release.

The Raspberry Pi co-processor is a welcome addition. When Doom originally launched on the SNES, it was right near the end of the console's lifecycle. Performance was subpar as the aging hardware didn't have the horsepower to properly run the game, and lots of content had to be cut from the title due to a lack of storage space.

This modern release includes 14 new levels as well as circle strafing and enemy respawning in Nightmare mode. The game also runs much more smoothly. There's even rumble support courtesy of a brand-new wired controller that includes two rumble motors. You'll have to pay extra for the opportunity, but at least the option now exists.

The standard edition retails for $99.99 and includes a gun-metal colored cartridge with rumble controller support, a retro-style retail box, an instruction booklet, and a 12-inch x 16-inch poster. The $174.99 collector's edition is limited to 666 units and ships with a custom cart featuring blood spatter and a metal plate label, premium embossed foil retail packaging, instruction booklet, and poster. The optional rumble controller, meanwhile, commands $34.99 and also goes up for pre-order this Friday.

The pre-order window for all three products closes on August 10, with an expected ship date of late February 2026. If you're looking for the definitive edition of Doom on the Super Nintendo, this appears to be it.