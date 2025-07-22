Something to look forward to: Asus is adding to its lineup of monitors designed for serious professionals with the ProArt Display 6K PA32QCV. It comes with a list of specs that should appeal to content creators and industry pros who demand perfect color replication in their work.

Asus has announced that the ProArt Display PA32QCV will be available from late August. The 32-inch IPS monitor has a 6K (6,016 x 3,384) display and a Delta E color accuracy of less than 2. It also offers a 218 PPI pixel density.

The ProArt Display PA32QCV also offers 98% coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut and 100% sRGB coverage. Each display is individually calibrated at the factory and Calman Verified. It's also HDR10 and VESA DisplayHDR 600 compatible.

Asus highlights the monitor's new M Model-P3 Color Preset Mode. Joining the DCI-P3 and Display-P3 modes, M Model-P3 is designed to ensure color consistency between MacBook and MacBook Pro devices.

Beyond the screen, the ProArt Display PA32QCV features built-in Auto KVM for effortless switching between two connected laptops or PCs with a single keyboard and mouse. It also comes with dual Thunderbolt 4 ports with 96-watt power delivery.

The rest of the ports are made up of HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 1.4, and a built-in USB hub that includes one USB Type-A and one additional USB Type-C.

Asus notes that the 6K display offers 145% more workspace than a 4K monitor, while the M Model-P3 Preset makes it an ideal option for Mac users.

Rounding off the list of features is the use of LuxPixel anti-glare, low-reflection coating. There's also Asus Light Sync tech comprising two sensors: a backlight sensor that automatically brightens the screen on startup, and an ambient light sensor that automatically adjusts display brightness and color temperature based on changes in environmental lighting.

Professional grade monitors usually carry a pro-level price tag. Asus' ProArt PA32DC, for example, was priced at $3,499 when it arrived in October 2022. However, the ProArt Display PA32QCV will cost a much more affordable $1,299 when it launches at the end of August – and you also get a free three-month trial of Adobe Creative Cloud (up to a $488.97 value) with it.