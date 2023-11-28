Google Chrome is a fast, simple, and secure web browser, built for the modern web. Chrome combines a minimal design with sophisticated technology to make the web faster, safer, and easier. Google builds powerful tools that help you connect, play, work and get things done. And all of it works on Chrome.

Is Google Chrome safe and private?

The Chrome browser utilizes site isolation, sandboxing, and predictive phishing protections to keep your browsing secure, among others. However, Google's browser always raises privacy concerns due to the fact that everything you do in Chrome, including every character you type into the address bar, is recorded by Google and linked to you. While using other Google services, all that data may be cross-referenced.

More privacy-conscious users may prefer to use Firefox or other Chromium-based alternatives (that may or may not record as much data) or try Ungoogled Chromium.

Is Chrome the fastest browser?

Chrome, Firefox, Safari and other major browsers are updated every few weeks, so it's hard to compare them over time which is the fastest. Chrome is known to be a RAM hog, but when used heavily, other browsers are known to be just as resource-consuming.

Google is good at creating the illusion of speed with prediction algorithms that preload parts of web pages that you are likely to visit. With a minimalistic design, you'll feel at home with Chrome, plus built-in integration with other Google services and mobile browsing can also be very convenient.

What are the best Chrome alternatives?

There are tons of good and free alternatives for browsing the web. If you want a more private browsing, you can opt for Firefox or Brave. If you don't want to use Google services, you can use Ungoogled Chromium.

Opera, Microsoft Edge and Vivaldi are other great options, these last two are Chromium-based just like Google Chrome.

What are the best features of Chrome?

Chrome is the most popular web browser out there, so website compatibility with it and other Chromium-based browsers is top notch. Performance is usually perceived as good (see question above).

Chrome is also feature-filled but not bloated. It does integrate nicely with other Google services and also lets you sync browsing history and bookmarks with your phone and other devices. Finally, Chrome has a vast library of extensions to add capabilities to your browser experience.

Features

Speed

Chrome is designed to be fast in every possible way: It's quick to start up from your desktop, loads web pages in a snap, and runs complex web applications fast. Learn more about Chrome and speed.

Stay organized with tabs

Tabs help you stay organized, keep track of multiple pages, and multi-task. You can group tabs together for better organization or pin tabs to automatically open websites you use the most.

More control over your media

Easily control audio and video playing in any Chrome tab. Open the media hub to access controls to manage what's playing or pop out a video to view it in picture-in-picture mode.

Simplicity

Chrome's browser window is streamlined, clean and simple. Chrome also includes features that are designed for efficiency and ease of use. For example, you can search and navigate from the same box, and arrange tabs however you wish --- quickly and easily.

Security

Chrome is designed to keep you safer and more secure on the web with built-in malware and phishing protection, auto updates to make sure the browser is up-to-date with the latest security updates, and more. Learn more about Chrome's security features.

Sync Chrome across devices

From your laptop, to your tablet, to your phone, your stuff in Chrome goes where you go. When you turn sync on, you can access your bookmarks, saved passwords, and secure payment info.

And more features

Chrome has many useful features built in, including extensions, translation in the browser, themes, and more. Learn more about Chrome's newest and most-loved features.

What's New

The Stable channel has been updated to 119.0.6045.199 for Mac and Linux and 119.0.6045.199/.200 for Windows, which will roll out over the coming days/weeks. A full list of changes in this build is available in the log.

Security Fixes and Rewards

Note: Access to bug details and links may be kept restricted until a majority of users are updated with a fix. We will also retain restrictions if the bug exists in a third party library that other projects similarly depend on, but haven't yet fixed.

This update includes 7 security fixes. Below, we highlight fixes that were contributed by external researchers. Please see the Chrome Security Page for more information.

[N/A][1491459] High CVE-2023-6348: Type Confusion in Spellcheck. Reported by Mark Brand of Google Project Zero on 2023-10-10

[$31000][1494461] High CVE-2023-6347: Use after free in Mojo. Reported by Leecraso and Guang Gong of 360 Vulnerability Research Institute on 2023-10-21

[$10000][1500856] High CVE-2023-6346: Use after free in WebAudio. Reported by Huang Xilin of Ant Group Light-Year Security Lab on 2023-11-09

[$7000][1501766] High CVE-2023-6350: Out of bounds memory access in libavif. Reported by Fudan University on 2023-11-13

[$7000][1501770] High CVE-2023-6351: Use after free in libavif. Reported by Fudan University on 2023-11-13

[N/A][1505053] High CVE-2023-6345: Integer overflow in Skia. Reported by Benoît Sevens and Clément Lecigne of Google's Threat Analysis Group on 2023-11-24

We would also like to thank all security researchers that worked with us during the development cycle to prevent security bugs from ever reaching the stable channel.

As usual, our ongoing internal security work was responsible for a wide range of fixes:

[1505618] Various fixes from internal audits, fuzzing and other initiatives

Google is aware that an exploit for CVE-2023-6345 exists in the wild.

Many of our security bugs are detected using AddressSanitizer, MemorySanitizer, UndefinedBehaviorSanitizer, Control Flow Integrity, libFuzzer, or AFL.