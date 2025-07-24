GUI matters: Microsoft released the original edition of Windows XP in 2001 and kept the operating system alive for more than 17 years. The once massively popular platform remains fondly remembered, and someone even attempted to recreate a functioning lookalike using only web technologies.

The browser project is designed to simulate a fictional instance of Windows XP. The simulation includes a file system, embedded programs, XP-style File Picker and Save dialogs, and even a few third-party apps to play with. According to the developer, it's all just for nostalgia's sake. Best of all, users can run the project directly in their browser without requiring any server-side connectivity.

The developer behind Win32.run showcased the project over the past few days, explaining that he originally built it a few years ago to revisit the operating system he used during childhood. He used the Svelte framework for building the web application, along with related technologies like SvelteKit and Tailwind CSS.

Svelte is easy to use if you're familiar with React or Vue, the programmer said, noting that it feels a lot like writing vanilla JavaScript. However, he has since discontinued the Windows XP simulation due to numerous breaking changes introduced in SvelteKit. As a result, the codebase has become "incomprehensible" to other developers, he said.

The Windows XP web simulation runs entirely on the client side, meaning users can install and deploy the project wherever they like. All "files" are processed locally in the browser, with no file upload functionality included. There's also an online instance available, perfect for wasting a few nostalgic minutes exploring the familiar round-edged Luna interface of classic Windows XP.

People have been trying to turn various editions of Windows into web apps for years. These efforts range from pure browser-based simulations like Windows 95 Electron, to more ambitious projects that use proper emulation tools to deliver a more complete operating system experience. While this XP recreation isn't exactly a breakthrough, it's certainly more accessible than full OS emulation.

That said, I've always preferred to run legacy operating systems in dedicated virtual machines. You can easily install Windows XP on a modern desktop hypervisor like VMware Workstation and enjoy a fully 3D-accelerated, authentic desktop experience. And yes, you can even run old games in such an environment.