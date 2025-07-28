The big picture: Nvidia has long been developing an AI PC processor that combines Arm CPU cores with Blackwell GPU architecture. The chip has now appeared on the Geekbench database for at least the second time, revealing key hardware details and performance metrics.

The Nvidia N1X AI PC processor achieved an impressive OpenCL score of 46,361, outperforming all integrated GPUs from Intel, AMD, Qualcomm, and other leading chipmakers. According to the Geekbench listing, it features 48 Streaming Multiprocessors and 6,144 CUDA cores – matching the core count of the GeForce RTX 5070.

Despite the identical core count, there are several key differences between the N1X and the RTX 5070. While the dedicated graphics card is equipped with 12GB of GDDR7 memory and up to 672 GB/s of memory bandwidth, the N1X SoC lacks dedicated VRAM and instead relies on onboard LPDDR5X memory.

Another major difference lies in GPU clock speed. The N1X tops out at just 1.048 GHz, compared to a base clock of 2.3 GHz and a boost clock of up to 2.512 GHz on the RTX 5070. Additionally, the 5070 has a maximum power draw of 250W, whereas the N1X is rated at just 120W for the entire chip.

On the CPU side, the Geekbench listing appears to confirm that the N1X features 20 CPU cores, divided into two 10-core clusters. An earlier listing showed the CPU scoring 3,096 points in the single-core test and 18,837 points in the multi-core benchmark, comparable to some current laptop chips from Intel and AMD.

It's worth noting that all Geekbench entries should be taken with a grain of salt, given how easily these listings can be manipulated. Even if authentic, synthetic benchmarks aren't always reliable indicators of real-world performance. Moreover, the tested chip is likely an engineering sample with limited clock speeds, so the final version could offer improved performance.

Tom's Hardware notes that the N1X's specifications closely resemble those of the DGX Spark AI mini-PCs, speculating that it may be a "repurposed, possibly lower-power version" designed for mainstream users.

Nvidia has not officially announced the N1X, so key details such as the launch date, full specifications, and verified performance metrics remain unknown. However, online speculation suggests it could debut in Q1 2026, alongside Microsoft's next wave of AI PCs.