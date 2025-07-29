What just happened? In a move that is only surprising because of how long it's taken, Sony has launched a lawsuit against Tencent over a game that looks so much like Horizon Zero Dawn it's hard to believe it isn't a sequel. Light of Motiram is described by the Japanese company as a "slavish clone" of the popular robot-dinosaur-fighting adventure games, which is an accurate description.

Gamers were excited to see what everyone assumed was another entry in the Horizon Zero Dawn series last November. But that excitement turned to bewilderment when the trailer revealed this was a game from Tencent called Light of Motiram.

The game is essentially the Temu version of Horizon. It has all the most recognizable elements of Guerilla Games' excellent series. Beyond the wild jungle, mountain, and desert environments dotted with dilapidated modern buildings, there's a red-haired young female protagonist, the post-apocalyptic setting, copied clothing, near-identical weapons, replicated flying mechanics, and so on – even the music is similar. Then there are the robotic dinosaurs, which look like Tencent copied Sony's homework without even trying to change it.

As we said at the time, the trailer likely had Sony's lawyers gleefully rubbing their hands together in excitement. It's taken a while, but the legal team has finally jumped into action.

In a complaint filed in California court last week, Sony alleged that Light of Motiram copies everything from Horizon – mechanics, graphics, style, right down to an imitation of Aloy's Focus device.

Part of the complaint reveals that Tencent pitched the idea of a game set in the Horizon universe at the 2024 Game Developers Conference, but it failed to mention that it started developing Light of Motiram in 2023. Sony rejected the idea, yet Tencent continued developing its imitator.

Sony says it approached Tencent informally after it became aware of Light of Motiram to resolve the copyright dispute. Tencent once again asked if it could license the Horizon IP. Sony's response was to say no, again. But Tencent continued development anyway.

Something else that was surprising when the Light of Motiram reveal arrived was that PlayStation had published the trailers on its Chinese accounts on Weibo and Bilibili. PlayStation also mentioned "more cooperation" with the game in the future.

Sony is suing for copyright and trademark infringement, as well as false designation of origin. It is asking the court to forbid Tencent from infringing its copyright, to award damages of up to $150,000 per infringing work in the Horizon franchise, and to require Tencent to surrender all infringing materials for destruction. The unreleased game is still listed on the Steam and Epic Games stores.