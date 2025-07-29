Valorant is your global competitive stage. It's a 5v5 tac-shooter matchup to plant or defuse the Spike in a one-life-per-round, first to 13 series. More than guns and bullets, you'll choose an Agent armed with adaptive, swift, and lethal abilities that create opportunities to let your gunplay shine.

Download Valorant free, where guns meet hypernatural powers. Creativity is your greatest weapon.

Why is my Valorant installation stuck or not progressing?

This usually happens due to antivirus interference or leftover files from previous installs. Try disabling antivirus temporarily, running the installer as admin, and removing old Riot files.

Why is the "Leave Game" option always locked in most matches?

The "Leave Game" option is typically locked during standard matchmaking games to prevent players from leaving mid-match, which can disrupt the experience for others. However, in custom games or Deathmatch modes, this option is available to allow players to exit without penalties.

Why am I getting VAN9001 or VAN9003 errors on Windows 11?

These errors mean Secure Boot or TPM 2.0 is disabled. Enable them in BIOS to meet Riot Vanguard's security requirements.

How do I fix firewall-related errors like Error Code 29?

Allow Valorant and Riot files through your firewall and antivirus. Also, run the Riot Client and Valorant as administrator.

Why do I lose more Ranked Rating (RR) on a loss than I gain on a win?

The amount of RR gained or lost depends on multiple factors, including your Matchmaking Rating (MMR) relative to your current rank, individual performance, and the outcome of the match. If your MMR is lower than your current rank, you might gain less RR on wins and lose more on losses as the system tries to align your rank with your MMR.

What should I do if I want to main a specific agent, but it's often picked by others?

If your preferred agent is frequently picked by others, it's beneficial to have a secondary choice with a similar playstyle. For example, if you main Jett, consider practicing with Reyna or Iso as alternatives. This flexibility ensures you can still perform effectively even when your main agent isn't available.

Plant the Spike

Agents and their signature abilities are how you win with skill and style. Adapt and outplay in the role of either a Duelist, Initiator, Controller, or Sentinel.

Detonate or Defuse

Haven. Bind. Split. Ascent. Each a stage for a multitude of savvy plays, agent clutches, and team strategies.

Recommended Specs:

Windows: 10 (Build 19041+) or 11 64-bit - On Windows 11 we also require "TPM 2.0 and UEFI Secure Boot."

4 GB of RAM

1 GB of VRAM

CPU: Intel i3-4150, Ryzen 3 1200 (AMD)

GPU: Nvidia GeForce GT 730, Radeon R7 240

What's New:

Valorant is upgrading to Unreal 5, plus some bug fixes.

Today marks a significant milestone for Valorant. We are making the upgrade to Unreal Engine 5. While you might not notice a whole lot of change right now, this upgrade will bring a whole new world of possibilities to Valorant in the years to come.

All Platforms

Engine Update

We have updated our game engine from Unreal Engine 4.27 to Unreal Engine 5.3. This has no direct implication on how you experience the game, apart from small performance improvements, but it adds a lot of value for the development team on improving the game in the future.

This patch download size will be larger as we are updating the engine, but one of the benefits is that the Valorant installation size will be half of the size on your disk. After this patch, download sizes will get back to normal.

We also updated the minimum system requirements for Valorant, which can be found here.

Bug Fixes

General

Fixed a bug where Light and Heavy Armor UI elements were not aligned properly in the HUD.

AgentsAstra

Fixed a bug where the incorrect audio cue would play when getting caught in an allied (or self-casted) Gravity Well.

Gekko

Fixed a bug where other players would hear the incorrect audio cue when a nearby Gekko (allied or enemy) used Dizzy.

Fixed a bug that caused Thrash's hit indicator sound effect to not play for the enemy hit by Thrash.

Killjoy

Fixed an issue where Iso's Undercut would suppress Killjoy's Turret and cause it to become inactive if hit directly without hitting Killjoy.

Yoru

Fixed a bug that caused Yoru's right hand to glow if an enemy Yoru equipped his Gatecrash within a certain range.

Cypher

Fixed an issue that caused Cypher's Spycam dart to not display the correct VFX when seen in first-person perspective.

Phoenix

Fixed a bug that caused Phoenix's Blaze minimap indicator to persist on the minimap for a couple seconds after the utility expired.

MapsCorrode

Fixed an issue where Killjoy's Alarmbot would not correctly path to enemies after being deployed on the edge of Corrode's B-Site Tower.

Fixed a bug where Raze could super boost to a very high spot in Defender Spawn on Corrode.

Fixed bugs where Deadlock could use her ultimate through unintended gaps in map geometry on Corrode.

Fixed bugs where Jett could boost to and hover on top of unintended spots on Corrode.

Fixed a bug where Sova's Owl Drone could fly higher than intended on B site on Corrode.

Fixed an issue where Killjoy's Alarmbot would not correctly path to enemies after being deployed on the box in B Main.

Fixed a variety of other bugs on Corrode

Pearl

Fixed a bug that prevented Raze's Showstopper from damaging enemies standing on top of Pearl's A Link Box when the ult was aimed at the top of the box.

Split

Fixed a bug that allowed Sage's Barrier Orb wall to be placed floating outwards from Split's A-Site rafters without any support underneath.

PC Only

Bug Fixes

General