Recap: GOG recently launched Freedomtobuy.games, a new initiative designed to fight censorship attempts against NSFW-themed games. For 48 hours, the CD Projekt subsidiary game offered users the ability to reclaim 13 games at risk of disappearing – for free. The giveaway has now ended, and downloads were so massive that the company struggled to maintain platform stability.

GOG originally launched as "Good Old Games" in 2008, offering DRM-free copies of classic titles updated to run on modern Windows PCs. The company's mission is now somewhat changed, but the focus is still on game preservation that can stand the test of time.

The titles offered during the giveaway included Postal 2, Agony (Unrated), Leap of Faith, House Party, and more. The digital storefront intends to resist growing censorship efforts, as some lobbying groups push to decide which games should be available for adult players.

"Some games vanish. Not because they broke the law but because someone decided they shouldn't exist," GOG stated on the Freedomtobuy giveaway's page.

In 24 hours, one million people have claimed the FreedomToBuy games and shown their support.



The response is so much beyond our expectations that our team needs to work around the clock to maintain the stability of the platform.



If a game has been legally developed and brought to the PC market, the company said, users should have the right to buy it now and in the future. Any DRM-free game purchased through GOG.com cannot "disappear" from users' computers, but today's censorship makes long-term game preservation increasingly difficult.

Within 24 hours, one million users took advantage of the giveaway and downloaded the 13 NSFW titles. The response far exceeded the company's expectations, although some countries, such as Germany, were reportedly excluded from the promotion.

The Freedomtobuy.games initiative is a direct response to a recent wave of industry censorship, largely driven by an Australian organization known as Collective Shout (CS). The group previously attempted to ban GTA 5 and is now targeting payment processors that support major PC gaming platforms.

Collective Shout is supported by religious fundamentalists and American Christian lobbying groups, some of which openly advocate for a global ban on the commercial sex industry. So far, CS has succeeded in pressuring platforms like itch.io and Steam to remove or deindex certain NSFW content from their stores.

However, GOG.com is not backing down. The company recently introduced a new game preservation plan, pledging to keep select titles playable on modern systems both now and into the future. While the Freedomtobuy.games titles are not currently part of this initiative, purchasing them should allow users to download and keep them – even if they are eventually delisted due to campaigns like that of Collective Shout.