What just happened? OpenAI estimates that nearly 90,000 government employees at the federal, state, and local levels have started using its chatbot since 2024. A new deal sharply expands that access, offering the federal workforce new tools believed to have the potential to make government operations more efficient and responsive in areas ranging from budget analysis to public service delivery.

OpenAI and the US General Services Administration have brokered an unprecedented deal, granting federal agencies access to the company's ChatGPT Enterprise service for the nominal cost of just $1 per agency for one year. The dramatic price slash marks a new phase in government technology procurement and is part of a broader strategy to integrate generative AI tools throughout the public sector.

This discounted offering is available through GSA's recently launched OneGov initiative, designed to modernize and streamline how federal agencies acquire digital tools at scale. Each participating agency will receive full access to ChatGPT Enterprise as well as advanced security and privacy features tailored to government needs.

The arrangement follows GSA's decision to approve OpenAI, Google, and Anthropic as official vendors within the government's Multiple Award Schedule. Agencies can use this platform to buy technology from pre-approved suppliers at set prices, so they don't have to negotiate separate contracts for each purchase.

Executives at OpenAI say that the intent behind the $1 offer is not to dominate the market, but to ensure that government workers are not left behind during a period of rapid technological change. The company stated that no data from federal users will be used to train its AI models, and that agencies are under no obligation to renew their contracts once the initial term expires. In addition, OpenAI has partnered with technology firms such as Slalom to offer specialized training and support.

Other AI providers are also signaling their willingness to meet the government's appetite for affordable access. A source told Axios that Anthropic, creator of the Claude chatbot, has plans to offer similar pricing for federal agencies, while Google's terms have not yet been disclosed.

GSA's move is closely tied to a sweeping AI Action Plan released by the White House in July. This initiative outlines a vision of expanding American AI capabilities both at home and abroad, with the goal of cementing US leadership in the sector. The plan prioritizes scaling up domestic infrastructure – such as data centers – by loosening certain regulatory controls and expediting permits, as well as promoting exports of American-developed AI technology. Alongside these deregulatory moves, the White House has set forth more than 90 recommendations to speed up federal AI adoption, encourage private sector partnerships, and protect against security and misuse risks.