What just happened? When Google quietly began testing its Gemini-powered document reader last year, it signaled the company's intent to redefine how people interact with text. Now, the experiment is expanding: Google Docs is gaining AI-generated audio summaries, a feature designed to condense lengthy documents into short, human-like recaps that sound more like a podcast episode than a traditional productivity tool.

The new feature will roll out across Google Workspace over the next two weeks. It will appear under Tools > Audio > Listen to document summary, where users can trigger a small media player to control playback. The summaries, typically under three minutes, draw on information from multiple document tabs and are voiced by Google's Gemini model.

Each summary is synthesized through Gemini's natural language generation system, which processes document content, identifies key concepts, and produces a concise spoken script. Gemini's speech synthesis engine then converts this text into voice, available in several tone presets such as narrator, persuader, and coach.

Users can control playback speed from 0.5× to 2×, pause or rewind, and switch between vocal styles without leaving the Docs interface.

The technology is based on NotebookLM, Google's experimental research tool for students, which already uses Gemini to generate spoken study notes. However, this marks the first time Google has integrated the same summarization engine directly into Docs for business and educational use.

The rollout aligns with Google's broader effort to integrate its generative AI systems across Workspace, transforming writing software into a multimodal assistant rather than just a text editor.

For now, the feature will be available only to paid users – specifically those on Google AI Pro and Ultra tiers, as well as Business Standard or Plus, Enterprise Standard or Plus, and accounts with Google AI for Education or Business add-ons. Google indicated that the rollout began on February 12 and may take up to 15 days to reach all eligible users.

While the audio summaries are not intended to replace careful reading for critical documents, Google positions them as a time-saving tool for creators managing large files or collaborators catching up on shared work. In essence, the feature transforms Google Docs into an on-demand feed of personalized audio notes.