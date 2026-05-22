Connecting the dots: Emulating retro games occupies a legal gray area: copying titles you already own is generally permissible, but few players have a practical way to do it. A newly released custom firmware for PC optical drives changes that for several consoles that rely on proprietary disc formats.

GameCube, Wii, Xbox, and Xbox 360 owners looking to back up their physical game libraries for use with emulators – without crossing into piracy – can now do so with standard PC optical drives. The process is moderately involved and limited to specific hardware, though anyone who has ripped Blu-ray movies will likely find the setup familiar.

Backing up games from consoles that use standard disc formats like the Sega Saturn or the original PlayStation, has always been relatively straightforward. Later systems that adopted proprietary formats, including the Dreamcast, GameCube, Wii, Wii U, and Xbox consoles, are a different story; the process ranges from complicated to effectively impossible with conventional tools.

The go-to workaround has typically been a modded console, but disc drives in aging hardware have had decades to fail. Flashed PC drives offer a potential alternative for anyone looking to digitize their collection before more hardware gives out.

OmniDrive, which moved out of beta in February, adds support for MediaTek's MT1959 chipset, enabling drives to read proprietary formats that were previously off-limits. It can produce raw backups or playable digital copies, and works best with GameCube, Wii, original Xbox, and Xbox 360 titles. PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, and Wii U discs can also be copied, though those will remain encrypted.

The Disc Preservation Project Wiki contains a list of compatible optical drive model numbers, which includes many internal and external drives, mostly from LG and Asus.

MakeMKV, a popular app for backing up movies from DVDs, Blu-rays, and 4K UHD Blu-rays, is probably the easiest way for users to confirm whether their drives are compatible. The start screen should display the drive's model number and chipset on the left side of the window as soon as it boots up.

YouTuber Archades Games has posted a detailed walkthrough (above) covering OmniDrive installation and disc backup using MPF. A few caveats are worth keeping in mind: flashing the wrong firmware can brick a drive, PC Blu-ray drives have become notably pricier in recent years, and RetroRGB notes the firmware continues to support standard UHD disc backups as well.