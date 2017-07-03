Summer Games Done Quick, the mid-year installment of the bi-annual marathon speedrunning event for charity, is in full swing.

The action kicked off on Sunday afternoon with speedruns of NieR: Automata, Halo: Combat Evo, Azure Striker Gunvolt 2, Battle Kid: Fortress of Peril, Diddy Kong Racing, Luigi’s Mansion, Metroid Prime, Castlevania: Symphony of the Night and Guacamelee! Gold Edition.

Speedrunning, as you may know, is the art of playing through a game as quickly as possible. Speedrunners often exploit glitches and other in-game tricks to shave off as much time as possible although some like to challenge themselves in unique ways (playing Mike Tyson’s Punch Out!! blindfolded, for example).

It may seem as though you’ve missed a lot of action but fret not as there’s still plenty of gaming to come. The week-long event is set to feature runs of Mirror’s Edge Catalyst, Donkey Kong 64, Banjo-Kazooie, Silent Hill 2, Resident Evil, Startropics and Mega Man X6, just to name a few. The full Summer Games Done Quick 2017 schedule can be found by clicking here.

The mid-summer 2017 edition is raising money for Doctors Without Borders, an international medical humanitarian organization that provides aid in nearly 70 countries to people whose survival is threatened by violence, neglect or catastrophe – primarily due to armed conflict, epidemics, exclusion from health care, natural disasters or malnutrition.

Summer Games Done Quick 2017 runs through Saturday night with speedrunner Ultimolce set to wrap the event up with a playthrough of Earthbound.