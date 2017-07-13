Google has launched its new Backup and Sync tool which is meant as a one-stop backup solution, replacing the existing Photos uploader and Drive for Windows and macOS. The app essentially combines the functionality of the two but also brings auto-sync for any folder on your machine and can also automatically import files from SD cards and USB devices when plugged into the PC.

Users get the same 15GB of free storage that comes with Google Drive, which is okay for most day-to-day backups of a few folders. Those who are interested in backing up larger amounts of data can upgrade to 100GB for $1.99 per month, 1TB for $9.99 per month or 10TB for $99.99 per month.

Enterprise, Business and Education users of G Suite are recommended to keep using Google Drive until a business-focused solution called Drive File Stream comes out later this year. There’s an early adopter program for them if they want access ahead of the full release.

If you’re already a Drive or Photos user, Backup and Sync will keep any current settings with regards to how file deletions are handled as well as photo and video upload size.