Sony is now accepting sign-ups to help beta test the next major firmware update for its PlayStation 4 console, System Software 5.0. Those interested in having an advanced look at what’s in the pipeline can register to participate anytime between now and the start of the beta in early August.

Participants must be at least 18 years of age and have access to a master account (and of course, a PS4 with an Internet connection). The form to request access also asks if you are a current PlayStation Now subscriber although this doesn’t appear to be a requirement.

Andrew Kelly from Sony Interactive Entertainment America notes that those selected to participate (not everyone will get in) will receive an e-mail with instructions on downloading the update when it’s ready. Do note that if you are selected, Sony may contact you to participate in a survey based on your experience.

Should something go wrong or you simply no longer want to take part in the beta, you can always roll back to the previous system software at any time.

Unfortunately, Kelly didn’t provide details regarding what changes we can expect in the 5.0 update. Given the PlayStation Now question, however, it may be safe to assume that some new features could be tied to that service.