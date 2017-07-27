Bethesda announced today that it would be releasing four downloadable content packages for Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus. The DLCs come bundled in the Freedom Chronicles Season Pass. However, one will be included for free on launch day for those who pre-ordered the game. Otherwise, it will be available after purchasing the Season Pass.

The first DLC called The Freedom Chronicles: Episode Zero serves as an introduction to the main characters in the other three add-ons, Joseph Stallion, Jessica Valiant, and Captain Gerald Wilkins. Instead of playing as Wolfenstein’s hero, BJ Blazkowicz, players will take on the role of these three protagonists as they fight the Nazis on their home turf. During Episode Zero, players will get a taste for each of the new characters abilities and weapons. Episode Zero serves more like a playable trailer for the other DLCs.

The other three packs will be released sometime after launch. Bethesda has introduced and listed them in the following order, but this might not be the same order in which they arrive.

The Adventures of Gunslinger Joe – As former professional quarterback Joseph Stallion, smash through Nazi hordes from the ruins of Chicago to the vastness of space!

The Diaries of Agent Silent Death – As ex-OSS agent and assassin Jessica Valiant, infiltrate Nazi bunkers in California and discover the secrets of Operation San Andreas!

The Amazing Deeds of Captain Wilkins – As the US Army’s renowned hero Captain Gerald Wilkins, embark on a mission to Nazi-controlled Alaska to dismantle Operation Black Sun!

Players will be experimenting with three entirely different play styles in the DLCs. Joseph Stallion will be a dual-weilding brawler with abilities that rely on brute strength and blazing John Woo gunplay. Jessica Valiant will be your ghost character. Her missions are sure to require copious amounts of stealth, taking out Nazis quietly up close or popping them with a rifle from a distance. Captain Wilkins will probably be the closest character to BJ from a gameplay standpoint. A well-rounded soldier as capable with his hands as he is a weapon. This is all speculation on my part, but each are fair assumptions judging from the artwork and the descriptions of the characters provided by Bethesda.

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus launches October 27, 2017. The Freedom Chronicles Season Pass is already available to pre-order for $24.99. Bethesda has indicated that the DLCs would be available individually as well, but does not have pricing at this time. Other than Episode Zero being out on day one, release dates for the DLCs are still up in the air. More information including released dates is coming soon.