We still don’t know precisely when the iPhone 8 will arrive, though you can expect Google’s Pixel 2 and Samsung’s Galaxy Note 8 to be two of its main rivals. But Chinese company Huawei believes its upcoming flagship, the Mate 10, will also challenge Apple’s handset.

In a recent interview with Bloomberg, Huawei Consumer Business Group CEO Richard Yu confirmed the company was finishing development on its tenth-anniversary phone, which is expected to arrive around the same time as Apple’s next device.

When talking about the iPhone 8, Yu said: “We will have an even more powerful product.”

“The Mate 10, which has much longer battery life with a full-screen display, quicker changing speed, better photographing capability and many other features that will help us compete with Apple.”

Seeing as we still don’t know the iPhone 8’s specs, it’s presumed that Yu is comparing the Mate 10 to the Mate 9. And the “changing speed” comment probably means charging speed.

We gave the Mate 10’s predecessor – the Mate 9, obviously – a respectable score of 80, praising its excellent HiSilicon Kirin 960 SoC, slim bezels, and aluminum unibody design.

The Mate 10 is set to feature improvements across the board, including the Kirin 970 SoC, which is built on the 10nm process and is said to focus on security and AI.

The Mate 10 is also rumored to sport a Leica-branded camera, facial recognition, AR support, and a 6-inch (1080 x 2160) screen with the same 18:9 aspect ratio as the G6 – though Huawei will doubtlessly hope its flagship does better than LG’s device.