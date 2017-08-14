Monday’s hardware headlines will largely be dominated by AMD’s new Vega graphics cards (you can check out our review here) but the day also has something in store for Nvidia users in the form of new drivers.

The GeForce 385.28 WHQL drivers are specifically optimized for Agents of Mayhem, Crossout and Killing Floor: Incursion from Volition, Gaijin Entertainment and Tripwire Interactive, respectively.

The latest drivers also address a handful of performance and stability issues including a bug that kept GPU clock speeds elevated after exiting Doom with a GTX 1070, a performance drop in Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare, a “file missing” error that could crop up when installing new drivers through GeForce Experience and low GPU usage in SLI mode on the X299 platform, just to name a few.

As is pretty much always the case, the drivers also introduce a handful of new problems (and don’t resolve every known issue). For example, with a GTX 970, users may experience a frame rate drop when playing Quantum Break while GTX 1080 owners running G-Sync could run into stuttering when playing on an external display.

A full list of changes, fixes and known issues can be found in Nvidia’s latest change log.

If you aren’t set up for auto-updates, feel free to grab the GeForce 385.28 drivers over on our download page.