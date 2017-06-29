Prior to a new title launching, our driver team is working up until the last minute to ensure every performance tweak and bug fix possible makes it into the Game Ready driver. As a result, you can be sure you’ll have the best day-1 gaming experience for your favorite new titles.

Game Ready:

Provides the optimal gaming experience for Lawbreakers "Rise Up" Beta.

Game Ready VR:

Provides the optimal gaming experience for Spider-man: Homecoming VR.

New Features:

Nvidia Control Panel: Added debug option in the Help menu.

Selecting this option removes all overclocking performance and power settings.

Application SLI Profiles

Added or updated the following SLI profiles:

FIFA 17

Fixed:

[Nvidia Control Panel][Command & Conquer Tiberium Alliances]: Fixed a typo in the game name on the Stereoscopic 3D Compatibility page. [1441041]

[3DVision]: CPU bottleneck occurs when 3DVision is enabled. [1823627]

[GeForce GTX 1080/1070/1060][Prey (2]: Large amount of stuttering occurs throughout gameplay. [1902201]

[Gamestream][DirectX 12 titles]: DirectX 12 titles fail to capture when streaming. [1903492]

[Firefall]: The game does not run. [1911485]

[GeForce GTX 970][SLI][Norton 360]: SLI cannot be enabled unless Norton 360 is disabled or in Safe mode. [1919094]

[Doom 2016][Vulkan API]: Glitches occur when using the Vulkan API. [1935744]

[No Man's Sky][SLI]: Texture corruption appears in the game with SLI enabled.[200257478]

[Windows Store video app]: Video playback is choppy with V-Sync OFF. [200314351]

Windows 10 Issues

[VR Funhouse]: The game crashes upon hot-unplugging and then hot-plugging the HMD device. [200321374]

[GeForce GTX 1080 Ti][Sid Meier's Civilization VI][G-Sync/SLI/DirectX 12]: Black corruption appears while entering the in-game menu after skipping the cutscene. [200283322]

[GeForce GTX 780/780 Ti][NieR:Automata]: The game freezes. [1892334]

[Notebook][GeForce GTX 970M][Tom Clancy's The Division Survival DLC]: Game crashes, pointing to ntdll.dll when changed to full-screen and to windowed full-screen. [200252894]

[Notebook][GeForce GTX 970M][ShadowPlay][For Honor]: The game silently may crash if the intro video is skipped while instant replay is on. [200247313]

[SLI][Notebook][GeForce GTX 970M][Gears of War 4]: Level loading may hang. [1826307]

[GeForce Experience]: Driver installation may fail when attempting to perform a driver overinstall.

To workaround, perform a clean installation.

Error code 43 appears in the Device Manager after installing the driver with HDMI display connected. [200283276]

Driver install/overinstall requires a reboot. [1757931]

Windows 7 Issues

[GeForce GTX 1080] Battlefield 1 hangs when campaign loaded with Fast Sync enabled from the NVIDIA Control Panel. [200254350]

Supported Products:

GeForce 10 Series: NVIDIA TITAN X (Pascal), GeForce GTX 1080 Ti, GeForce GTX 1080, GeForce GTX 1070, GeForce GTX 1060, GeForce GTX 1050 Ti, GeForce GTX 1050

GeForce 900 Series: GeForce GTX TITAN X, GeForce GTX 980 Ti, GeForce GTX 980, GeForce GTX 970, GeForce GTX 960, GeForce GTX 950

GeForce 700 Series: GeForce GTX TITAN Z, GeForce GTX TITAN Black, GeForce GTX TITAN, GeForce GTX 780 Ti, GeForce GTX 780, GeForce GTX 770, GeForce GTX 760, GeForce GTX 760 Ti (OEM), GeForce GTX 750 Ti, GeForce GTX 750, GeForce GTX 745, GeForce GT 740, GeForce GT 730, GeForce GT 720, GeForce GT 710, GeForce GT 705

GeForce 600 Series: GeForce GTX 690, GeForce GTX 680, GeForce GTX 670, GeForce GTX 660 Ti, GeForce GTX 660, GeForce GTX 650 Ti BOOST, GeForce GTX 650 Ti, GeForce GTX 650, GeForce GTX 645, GeForce GT 645, GeForce GT 640, GeForce GT 635, GeForce GT 630, GeForce GT 620, GeForce GT 610, GeForce 605

GeForce 500 Series: GeForce GTX 590, GeForce GTX 580, GeForce GTX 570, GeForce GTX 560 Ti, GeForce GTX 560 SE, GeForce GTX 560, GeForce GTX 555, GeForce GTX 550 Ti, GeForce GT 545, GeForce GT 530, GeForce GT 520, GeForce 510

GeForce 400 Series: GeForce GTX 480, GeForce GTX 470, GeForce GTX 465, GeForce GTX 460 SE v2, GeForce GTX 460 SE, GeForce GTX 460, GeForce GTS 450, GeForce GT 440, GeForce GT 430, GeForce GT 420



