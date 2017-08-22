As PC games become ever larger and more complex, the amount of storage space they require continues to increase. Most big releases these days hover around the 40GB – 60GB mark, with some requesting even more – Gears of War 4, for example, asks for 114GB. But that’s nothing compared to the PC version of Final Fantasy XV, which will reportedly eat up a whopping 170GB of your hard drive.

Final Fantasy XV Windows Edition is set for release in early 2018. While that does mean PC owners will have waited over a year and a half for the game, Square Enix is loading it with “Nvidia GameWorks technology and other advanced PC features.”

The PC port will receive “4K high res textures, Dolby Atmos, realistic turf, advanced hair simulation, combustible fluid, fire and smoke simulation, advanced shadow alogrithmns, high quality ambient occlusion, Ansel screenshots,” and more. Those with compatible monitors will also enjoy support for HDR10 and 8K resolutions.

All those high-res textures and fancy effects mean the game is going to take up a large chunk of your drive. According to GearNuke, the recommended specs list it as 170GB. Square Enix is also reportedly recommending an Intel Core i7-3770 3.4 GHz or AMD Ryzen 7 1700 3.7 GHz, 16GB of RAM, and a GeForce GTX 1080 Ti.

Those recommendations are pretty extreme, though they’re presumably for running the game at its highest settings. But judging from the luscious 4K trailer, a rig upgrade could be worth it for Final Fantasy fans.

If you want to find out more about Final Fantasy's GameWorks technologies, check out this extensive blog post from Nvidia.