Developer Fatshark has revealed that Warhammer: End Times – Vermintide – the 2015 title that I still pour most of my gaming hours into – is getting a sequel. The brilliant four player co-op original sold over 1.5 million copies, so it’s not surprising to discover a second game is in the works for PC and consoles.

The trailer for Vermintide 2 is the very definition of ‘teaser,' showing little more than the unifying symbol of the Skaven Under-Empire being sliced apart. Some early screenshots have been released, but fans will have to wait a few more weeks before finding out more details. The clip finishes with news of a “worldwide reveal” set for October 17.

For those who don’t know, there are a lot of parallels between Vermintide and the Left 4 Dead games, but instead of fighting infected humans, players face Warhammer’s Skaven – huge, humanoid rat-like creatures. It features the same type of four-player gameplay, massive waves of enemies, and elites that can disrupt a team’s good work and punish players who try to go it alone.

The few screenshots of the second game’s new locations show it's been given a visual upgrade, but the main question of whether there’ll be new races to fight remains unanswered. Some have suggested sounds in the teaser’s background hint that the forces of Nurgle could be joining the Skaven, though I’m hoping it’s the Greenskins who will make an appearance. Expect to see new playable characters and upgrades to the loot system.

There’s no word on Vermintide 2’s release date, but make sure to tune into Fatshark’s Twitch stream on October 17 at 1 pm ET to find out what’s in store.