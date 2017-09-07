Although not quite as well-known as their Red Dead Redemption or Grand Theft Auto franchises, there's no denying the success of Rockstar's detective thriller/simulator L.A. Noire. Originally released back in 2011, many players viewed L.A. Noire as a nice change of pace from standard Rockstar fare. The game placed more of an emphasis on thinking and investigating than wild shooting sprees and vehicular rampages.

With how successful the game has been, it's no surprise that Rockstar has decided it deserves some extra attention. Today, the publisher has announced not one, not two, but four new remastered versions of the detective thriller for the virtual reality and modern consoles.

L.A. Noire will now be making its way to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, (with 4K versions releasing for the PlayStation 4 Pro and Xbox One X) the Nintendo Switch, and the HTC Vive. The Nintendo Switch version of the game will feature "contextual touch controls", new camera angles, Joy-Con mode (which offers gesture-based controls) and a few other nifty features.

The versions of the game for the PS4 and Xbox One (and their latest Pro and X console variants) offer pretty standard remaster fare. You'll see assorted visual upgrades such as enhanced lighting, high-resolution textures, cinematic camera angles and more.

The HTC Vive version of L.A. Noire is a different beast entirely. Titled "L.A. Noire: The VR Case Files", this version of the remaster is slated to include 7 of the original game's full cases, built from the ground up for VR.

According to HTC's official blog, the HTC Vive version of the game will allow players to use "real world physical motions" to grab, manipulate, and investigate various clues throughout the game world. Additionally, the detective notebook has received a bit of a revamp - rather than simply selecting menu options to navigate through your notes, you'll now be able to write or draw directly in the notebook itself - freehand.

If you want to get your hands on one of the many upcoming remasters for yourself, you're in for a bit of a wait. The new versions of the game are set to release later this year on November 14. Rockstar hasn't diclosed any pricing information just yet.