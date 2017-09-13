Flagship smartphones aren’t cheap. Whether you love or hate the new handsets Apple revealed yesterday, the iPhone X’s $1000 price tag is pretty eye-watering. There’s always the less expensive iPhone 8 and 8 Plus, but bargain-hunting Apple fans might want to look at the firm’s earlier models for a great deal.

As is always the case after it launches a new phone, Apple is reducing the cost of its older handsets. The prices of last year’s iPhone 7 and 7 Plus are dropping by $100, meaning the smaller device now starts at $549, and you can buy the 5.5-inch model from as little as $669.

Apple often discontinues models from two years ago in the wake of a new iPhone, but after it cut their prices by $100 in 2016, the company is again discounting the iPhone 6s and 6s Plus by another $100. They now start at $449 for the standard version and $549 for the Plus.

But the best bargain for Apple lovers may come from the company’s new iPhone SE offer. The 4-inch device, which was launched in early 2016, topped the annual US customer satisfaction survey in May. Now, it’s available from $349 after Apple knocked $50 off the price.

With the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus starting at $699 and $799, respectively, their predecessors’ discounted prices could make them an appealing prospect, especially as they come in the same sizes and have very similar designs. But the latest handsets do boast new features such as Qi wireless charging, an improved camera, and the faster A11 "Bionic" SoC.