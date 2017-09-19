Welcome to Episode 3 of Upgrade My PC Please!

Last week we had five PCs all in need of various upgrades and you voted Brayden’s 'Oldy McOld’ the most worthy of receiving the proposed upgrades. Unlike the first episode, last week's was a bit of a landslide with votes heavily favoring Oldy McOld.

So congratulations go out to Brayden and all four runners-up who will be receiving a Rainbow Six Siege game code from Ubisoft. Kudos to Ubisoft for their continued support for the series and contestants. As for Brayden, we’ll be ordering his new parts from PC Case Gear and getting them posted out this week.

Once installed we’ll have Brayden send us some updated photos of the refurbished rig, so we can show them off to you as a special feature at the start of next season! Also don’t forget to vote each week as that will place you in the running to win some cool prizes and that will be a global giveaway.

Last week ET3D won a Seagate Barracuda 4TB hard drive. This week we have another very cool prize, that may or may not be a Ryzen 5 1600 CPU!

Alright, so once again we have five PCs all in need of various upgrades, let’s check them out…

Akki ‘Akatsuki’ from New Zealand

Ray ‘Old M8’ from Australia

Carson ‘Stacy’ from the US

Rob ‘Cap'n Kitten’ from the US

Jayden ‘Ye Ol' PeeCee’ from Australia

It’s now your job to let us know which one you think is the most deserving of receiving our proposed upgrade package. To cast your vote please go to our forum poll.

By signing up for the forums, commenting and voting you’ll also go in the running to win some cool prizes, and again, that part will be a global giveaway. The viewers' winner from last week's episode is Ed Samuels. Congratulations, you have an awesome Ryzen 5 1600 processor from AMD coming your way. Big thanks to AMD for providing the amazing prize. Remember voting and commenting each week we'll get you considered automatically for more prizes. We have more Ryzen 5 and maybe even Ryzen 7 CPUs to give away in the coming weeks.

Upgrade my PC Please will continue with weekly episodes every Tuesday for the next few weeks, so watch, vote, comment, spread the word, and repeat!

Voting for this week will be open until Friday, then next week we'll go live with a new episode and winners, at which point we’ll have another 5 PCs to check out and we’ll do it all again. Go get voting TS'ers!