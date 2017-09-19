Microsoft Studios just released the official launch trailer for Forza Motorsport 7 this morning, precisely two weeks before the game's release. The video does not show off anything that you would not already expect from the photo-realistic racer, but it does look gorgeous.

The trailer showcases a variety of cars, from F1 to tuner, racing under various track conditions including rain. The game will support Microsoft’s high-end Xbox One X and PCs with native 4K in HDR at 60fps when it releases on October 3.

If the trailer isn't enough, and you can’t wait to feel what it’s like, then you are in luck because Redmond also just dropped a playable demo into the Microsoft Store that'll surely give you a good taste of what’s to come.

