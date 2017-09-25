Levi Strauss & Co. announced in mid-2016 that it was working with Google to develop a connected “smart jacket.” Codenamed Project Jacquard, the wearable was teased again earlier this year and is finally ready for its big debut.

At first glance, the garment – known officially as the Levi’s Commuter Trucker – looks no different than any other article of clothing. What sets it apart from the crowd (aside from that all-denim, Jay Leno look) is the fact that it features Jacquard technology woven directly into the sleeve.

The tiny embedded electronics allow wearers to control messages, phone calls, music, navigation and more using taps and swipes. As the name suggests, it’s designed primarily for cyclists and “commuters” and like other wearables, it works in conjunction with a connected smartphone.

There’s a removable Bluetooth “tag” that powers the experience; it plugs directly into a slit in the cuff of the jacket. Battery life is said to check in at around two weeks although runtime will vary depending on use. Recharging is handled via USB.

Levi’s Commuter Trucker jacket goes on sale in select boutique stores on September 27 and will be available on Levi’s website come October 2 priced at $350. For reference, a standard Levi’s Trucker jacket without the fancy internals commands $148 so you’re paying just north of $200 for the connected features.