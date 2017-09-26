Microsoft has revealed some incoming changes to OneDrive at its annual Ignite conference, the most prominent of which is a new web interface that's part of Office 365. Emphasis on displaying new and modified files should make it faster to find what you are looking for.

Files On-Demand may set OneDrive apart from competing services such as DropBox and Google Drive. The new feature, already available to Windows Insiders, allows over 270 file types to be opened without having a native application installed locally. For example, Adobe Photoshop .PSD files can be previewed without needing to have Photoshop installed on your computer.

Sharing files with users outside of an organization and those who do not have a Microsoft Service Account will also be made easier with the introduction of one-time passcodes. Using Azure, a single-use passcode can be created to share secure file links.

Additionally, one-click provisioning support for IT professionals is finally making an appearance. No user interaction will be required to complete setup of OneDrive on remote machines. Customers will also be able to hold their own private encryption keys utilizing a new service-level encryption feature. With privacy concerns rising, it is a little surprising standard encryption has not already been implemented.

For a full list of new features and improvements being made to OneDrive, check out the OneDrive blog.