GoPro at a press event earlier today at the California Academy of Sciences in San Francisco unveiled its latest flagship action camera, the Hero6 Black.

Borrowing a page from Apple’s playbook, the Hero6 Black features the same exterior design as its predecessor albeit with improved internals.

The new camera is powered by GoPro’s custom-designed GP1 processor and is capable of recording 4K video at up to 60 frames per second or 1080p footage at up to 240 frames per second. That’s up from previous limitations of 30 fps and 120 fps, respectively.

GoPro says the GP1 chip additionally affords improved image quality, low-light performance and dynamic range. Video stabilization is also said to be dramatically better and best yet, all of these benefits are automated meaning you don’t have to fool around with image settings to get the best results.

Transferring video from the camera shouldn’t take nearly as long, either, thanks to new 5G Wi-Fi support (GoPro says users can expect 3X offload speeds). As before, the camera is waterproof to 33 feet and features both GPS and a two-inch LCD touchscreen.

The familiar design isn’t necessarily a bad thing as it means the camera will be compatible with mounts and other accessories you may already own.

The GoPro Hero6 Black is available for purchase from today priced at $499.