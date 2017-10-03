If you're a fan of the Philips Hue series of smart home switches and any of the devices compatible with Apple HomeKit, you're in luck. Via a software update rollout today, Philips will be making their smart switch line-up compatible with all HomeKit-enabled devices.

While there's far too many HomeKit devices on the market to list here, it's safe to say that you'll be able to find a gadget for just about any purpose you can think of. There are HomeKit-enabled door locks, cameras, light bulbs, blinds and even electrical outlets available for purchase.

With this update, you'll be able to control all of those devices directly from any Philips Hue switches throughout your house, meaning you can easily unlock doors, adjust room temperatures and switch nearby electronics on and off with the press of a button.

If you prefer the hands-free approach to smart home control, the Philips Hue motion sensor is a solid alternative to standard Hue switches. With the motion sensor, simply walking into a room could trigger any of the previously-mentioned actions individually or in tandem by setting the sensor to recall a pre-determined scene.

If you want to learn more about the new compatibility between HomeKit and Hue, check out the Philips Hue website. To get started, you'll need the Hue Bridge hub and at least one Apple HomeKit-enabled device.