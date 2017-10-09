State-of-the-art filmmaking just got a bit more… well, state-of-the-art, thanks to RED. The digital cinema camera company recently announced a new full frame sensor for its Weapon cameras that affords multiple benefits over its predecessor, the RED Dragon 8K VV sensor.

The new Monstro 8K VV (and accompanying camera, the Weapon 8K VV) can capture 8K full format video at up to 60 frames per second and 35.4 megapixel stills with data transfer speeds of up to 300 MB/s. As is the case with all of RED’s DSMC2 cameras, the Weapon shoots simultaneous REDCODE RAW and Apple ProRes or Avid DNxHD/HR recording.

Jarred Land, president of RED Digital Cinema, said the company’s internal sensor program continues to push the boundaries of pixel design and Monstro is the materialization of their relentless pursuit to make the absolute best image sensors on the planet.

The full frame 8K VV Monstro, he adds, provides unprecedented dynamic range and breathtaking color accuracy with full support for their IPP2 pipeline.

RED equipment isn’t exactly cheap and the new Weapon 8K VV is no exception as it’ll set you back $79,500 (or $29,500 as an upgrade for carbon fiber Weapon customers). At that price, the camera squarely falls into the “professional” category but still, it’s nice to see companies like RED pushing the technological envelope as advancements will eventually trickle down to consumer-grade gear.

Customers that previously placed an order for RED’s Dragon 8K VV sensor will instead be offered the Monstro sensor (low manufacturing yields of the previous sensor led to order fulfillment delays). New orders will go out in early 2018, we’re told.

