Nvidia on Monday published new GeForce graphics card drivers featuring optimizations for a handful of upcoming games. Chief among them is Middle-earth: Shadow of War, the sequel to 2014’s Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor from Monolith Productions and Warner Bros. Interactive.

Set for launch on October 10, Shadow of War players running the latest Nvidia drivers will enjoy performance optimizations as well as support for the Nvidia Ansel game photography tool.

Speaking of, Nvidia is running a Shadow of War Ansel contest for a chance to win a GeForce GTX 1080 Ti bundle featuring the aforementioned card as well as a Mithril Edition of Shadow of War.

The new Game Ready drivers have also been tweaked for The Evil Within 2 (October 13), VR shooter Arktika.1 (October 12) and Forza Motorsport 7 which launched last Tuesday. SLI profiles have additionally been added or updated for Earthfall, Lawbreakers, Nex Machina, ReCore, RiME, Snake Pass, Tekken 7, We Happy Few, The Evil Within 2 and Shadow of War.

Nvidia’s latest is also notable in that it introduces full support for OpenGL 4.6 and DirectX Intermediate Language (DXIL).

The new drivers resolve several known issues including low GPU usage when using SLI on X299 boards as well as problems with YouTube and Discord. More than half a dozen issues persist, however, across both Windows 10 and Windows 7. Full details on those can be found in Nvidia’s changelog.