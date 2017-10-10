Even though the iPhone X’s Face ID system is proving to be a contentious issue, reports have surfaced claiming that Apple plans to implement it in next year’s iPad Pro models.

The usually reliable KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo believes the TrueDepth camera setup that enables Face ID will appear in the next generation of iPads, thereby giving users the same experience across multiple Apple devices. He adds that the feature will likely only be part of the upcoming Pro flagship models, and won't appear in the cheaper tablets.

It’s unclear exactly how Apple would change the design of the iPad if it does introduce Face ID – could it add an iPhone X-style notch to the device? Removing the home button (and with it, Touch ID fingerprint recognition) does seem unlikely. The iPad display is already large enough that smaller bezels seem unnecessary. Plus, it could make holding the tablet awkward, bringing the risk of users’ thumbs constantly touching the screen.

As Apple already slightly reduced the iPad bezels in the recent 10.5-inch Pro model, it could be the case that both forms of biometric authentication — facial and fingerprint — are offered in next year’s Pro tablets.

Adding a TrueDepth camera and a Face ID system to the iPad does sound plausible. With the tablet market stagnating, Apple will hope the technology helps attracts potential buyers. Additionally, Kuo notes that a TrueDepth camera on both the iPad Pro and iPhone X will increase developer adoption.

Ultimately, the decision might come down to how much people like, or dislike, Face ID when the iPhone X arrives next month.