Forward-looking: Apple presented a complete visual overhaul of its operating systems during the WWDC 2025 keynote. The company also introduced live AI translation for communication apps, new tools to combat phone scams, a centralized gaming hub, and enhanced Mac-like functionality for the iPad.

Apple's most ambitious design overhaul in years unifies the visual language across its entire device lineup. App icons, widgets, and control buttons now feature a rounded, transparent appearance that adapts to surrounding content.

The OS refresh arrives alongside new features and improved performance. Apple has adopted a new naming scheme for its operating systems as well, aligning each version with the year following its release. Developer betas for iOS 26, iPadOS 26, macOS 26 Tahoe, watchOS 26, tvOS 26, and visionOS 26 begin today, with public betas set for July and general availability expected this fall.

Among the new features is the new Games app which aims to emulate Steam by centralizing all games in one menu, where users can see what friends are playing and invite them to challenges.

Another cool feature is live translation. Devices with Apple Intelligence can translate languages during calls, messaging, and FaceTime. Text translations will launch with support for English, Chinese, French, German, Brazilian Portuguese, and European Spanish. Calls and FaceTime will additionally support Italian, Japanese, and Korean.

To reduce spam calls and texts, the Phone app can now automatically screen unknown callers by answering and asking for their name and the purpose of the call. Users will only hear ringtones once the app confirms the caller isn't a telemarketer.

A new Hold Assist feature lets users perform other tasks on their iPhones while waiting on hold, alerting them when the call resumes. Additionally, the Messages app will attempt to filter scam texts by screening unknown senders.

Apple has significantly revamped iPadOS, bringing it closer to Mac-like functionality. Users can now resize app windows freely using touch, a mouse, or a trackpad, making multitasking feel more like it does on laptops and desktops. Switching to other apps no longer interrupts large downloads or heavy background tasks, and users can open new windowed apps that appear on top of tiled windows.

The Files app gains new options for organizing and opening documents. Users can select which app to use each time they open a file and pin folders to the bottom dock. Tapping a docked folder reveals a sleek list view of its contents. For the first time, Apple is bringing macOS' Preview PDF manager to the iPad.

Apple's overhauls extend beyond Mac, iPhone, and iPad. This year's updates also deliver numerous enhancements to watchOS, tvOS, visionOS, CarPlay, Apple Intelligence, AirPods, Photos, audio recording, and more.