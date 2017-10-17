The original Destiny seemed like one of those games that would have been right at home on the PC, but it was never to be. For the sequel, developer Bungie decided to bring its online-only multiplayer title to the home of the FPS. Now, over a month after it hit the consoles, Destiny 2 is arriving on the PC next week, which means an all-new launch trailer.

We may have had to wait longer than Xbox One/PS4 owners for the full release, but the PC version of Destiny 2 comes with all the benefits our favorite platform offers. If you’ve got the hardware, playing in glorious 4K is possible (you can watch the trailer in the same resolution). It also comes with an uncapped framerate, full mouse and keyboard support with custom key mapping, text chat, an adjustable field of view, a detailed settings screen, and 21:9 monitor support.

Destiny 2 will launch at 10 am PT on October 24. The console version and PC beta have received mostly positive reviews, so it’s likely to do well. Head on over to battle.net if you want to preorder, as it’s not coming to Steam.

Here are the minimum and recommended specs:

OS: Windows 7 64-bit or Windows 8.1 64-bit or Windows 10 64-bit (Recommended)

Hard drive space: 68GB available.

PC minimum specs

CPU (Intel): Intel Core i3-3250 3.5 GHz or Intel Pentium G4560 3.5 GHz

CPU (AMD): AMD FX-4350 4.2 GHz

GPU (Nvidia): Nvidia GeForce GTX 660 2GB or GTX 1050 2GB

GPU (AMD): AMD Radeon HD 7850 2GB

RAM: 6GB

PC recommended specs

CPU (Intel): Intel Core i5-2400 3.4 GHz or i5 7400 3.5 GHz

CPU (AMD): AMD Ryzen R5 1600X 3.6 GHz

GPU (Nvidia): Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 4GB or GTX 1060 6GB

GPU (AMD): AMD R9 390 8GB

RAM: 8GB

Destiny 2 isn’t the only AAA title arriving on the PC next week. After taking a break last year, Assassin’s Creed returns on October 27. To get you in the mood for the new game, called Assassin’s Creed: Origins, check out the live-action trailer below.