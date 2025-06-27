Rumor mill: Since their launch in early 2022, AMD's X3D CPUs have become the most-sought after CPUs for PC gamers who want top performance, thanks largely to their 3D V-Cache technology, which enables higher frame rates and smoother gameplay. Intel is now reportedly planning to counter AMD's recent dominance in high-end gaming by incorporating similar technology in its upcoming Nova Lake CPUs.

According to tipster @Haze2K1, at least two SKUs in the Nova Lake lineup will ship with increased L3 cache. Intel calls the new technology "bLLC," which is short for "big Last Line Cache." The leaker added that both SKUs with bLLC will feature 8 P-cores and 4 LP-E cores. One will be paired with 20 E-cores, while the other will include only 12. Both chips are expected to have a 125W TDP.

bLLC is an integral part of Intel's latest Clearwater Forest server CPUs, but the company has so far denied plans to bring the technology to its consumer lineup.

In a November 2024 interview with YouTubers der8auer and Bens Hardware, Intel's Tech Communications Manager, Florian Maislinger, stated that Team Blue had no plans to introduce a 3D V-Cache-like technology in its desktop processors.

In the Clearwater Forest chips, the local cache is integrated into the base tile, which sits beneath the active tiles and acts as an interconnect. Adding more cache to the base tile would make the Nova Lake processors structurally similar to AMD's 9000-series X3D chips, which also feature V-Cache attached to the bottom of the CPU dies.

In the first two generations of X3D, AMD placed the V-Cache on top of the CPU chiplets, which led to poor thermals and throttled clock speeds. With its third-generation X3D lineup, AMD moved the V-Cache beneath the chiplets, improving both thermal performance and clock behavior.

Nova Lake-S is expected to launch in late 2026 or early 2027 and is rumored to include at least six desktop SKUs. The lineup will reportedly be led by the flagship Core Ultra 9 485K with 52 cores and a 150W TDP, while the entry-level chip is expected to be the Core Ultra 3 415K, featuring 12 cores and a 125W TDP. The processors are also tipped to use the all-new LGA 1954 packaging and a new socket.