If you like the crazy stunt races of GTA Online, get ready for them to get a lot wilder. Rockstar on recently released a patch that adds what it calls "Transform Races" to the mix.

Transform races are similar to stunt races in that they take place on one of 15 unique stunt tracks but the similarities end there. At each checkpoint in the event, players' rides transform into a different vehicle. On minute everyone is flying helicopters then – BAM – everyone crashes down into the ocean on a jet ski.

Fortunately, transformations are not random. Each section of the course will have a particular vehicle suited for it. If you see the course taking to the air ahead, you can bet you'll be flying an aircraft when you hit that checkpoint.

The patch is out now for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One with a track creator coming later this year.

