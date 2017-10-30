After months of hype, the iPhone X arrives in just a few days’ time. As is the case with every hotly anticipated new product, especially one that’s expected to be in short supply, scalpers are taking advantage of the situation, with thousands of pre-ordered handsets appearing on eBay—the most expensive of which went on sale for $60,000.

It took just ten minutes after iPhone X pre-orders opened for the shipping times to jump from two to three weeks to five to six weeks. There will be a limited number of handsets available from Apple stores on launch day, but expect a long wait in line for a chance to get one.

TechCrunch notes that scalped eBay phones are averaging around $1500 for the 64 GB model, with the more expensive 256 GB version trending even higher. eBay told the publication that 1200 listings appeared on the marketplace within 45 minutes of the pre-orders going live. 13 hours after they went on sale, 36,555 people had searched for the iPhone X on the auction website.

While there are doubtlessly some Apple fans willing to pay extra to secure an iPhone X sooner, it appears that some scalpers are pushing the limits. Would anyone really pay $30,000 for an unlocked, silver 256 GB model? But even that amount pales in comparison next to the $59,999 Space Grey pre-order available through T-Mobile.

Apple says the iPhone X sold out so quickly because people are excited about the handset, rather than as the result of reported supply shortages.

We are thrilled to be taking orders for iPhone X, the future of the smartphone. We can see from the initial response, customer demand is off the charts. We’re working hard to get this revolutionary new product into the hands of every customer who wants one, as quickly as possible. We will keep accepting orders online, and iPhone X will be available at Apple retail stores on Friday, November 3 starting at 8 a.m., as well as from our carrier and retailer partners around the world.

As expensive as they are, there is a chance the iPhone X’s average eBay price could go even higher once the device is released. If you really want a new iPhone in a hurry, you might want to go down the Steve Wozniak route and buy an iPhone 8 instead, or even the iPhone 7, which Apple has now reduced.