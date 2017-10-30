The Last of Us Part II was announced during Sony’s PlayStation Experience event last December. While it still doesn’t have a release date, fans of the original now have a bit more to go on thanks to a new trailer that just dropped at the Paris Games Week trade show.

Naughty Dog’s first installment was one of the PlayStation 3’s most successful exclusives and there’s little reason to think the sequel won’t be just as popular on the PS4.

Part II will pick up five years after the events of the first game and features the return of both Ellie and Joel (the former will be the primary playable character, however). Whereas the original focused on love, writer Neil Druckmann notes that this game will be centered on hate.

