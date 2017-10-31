Paris Games Week kicked off today with Sony dropping a ton of new information on titles we've all been waiting for including Detroit: Become Human and The Last of Us Part II. We also got a look at a new IP coming from Sucker Punch Productions called Ghost of Tsushima.

The reveal trailer does not tell us much other than the game will be set in feudal Japan and put players in the role of a samurai. The antagonist looks to be a mean and ruthless Mongol, razing villages to the ground or subverting them to his will.

I'll admit that I'm a sucker for samurai and ninja games but I've not played one that I have really enjoyed since the Tenchu series. Ghost of Tsushima looks promising and hopefully, it can satisfy my itch.

Found is a TechSpot feature where we share clever, funny or otherwise interesting stuff from around the web.