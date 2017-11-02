Dell is planning one of its biggest Black Friday/Cyber Monday sales ever. Products ranging from accessories to Alienware gaming rigs are going for up to 50 percent off.

Early access to select Black Friday specials has already begun and continues through tomorrow. Then the sales pick back up November 15 – 24 with hourly deals starting on Thanksgiving Day and continuing through Black Friday. Cyber Monday bargains begin on Sunday, November 26, with doorbusters opening up at 8 a.m. on Monday and rolling through 8 p.m. (all times EDT).

"This year, we are excited more than ever for Black Friday and Cyber Monday," said Dell Senior VP David Bent. "Our valued customers’ technology needs range from person to person and business to business, so we are offering the biggest deals on the most comprehensive selection of innovative products ever."

Here are just a few of the bargains up for grabs.

Alienware Aurora Desktop – $800

Dell 32-inch Monitor – $170

LG 65” 4k Smart HDR Ultra HDTV+ $150 Dell Promo eGift Card – $800

Dell Inspiron 3000 14-inch Laptop (2GB RAM/32GB storage) – $130

If the barebones 14-inch Inspiron 3000 is too underpowered for you, a 15-inch version with twice the RAM and a 500GB HDD will also be available for $200. Garmin activity trackers, Dell VR headsets, Nest smart appliances and other accessories will be on sale as well.

You can view a full list of doorbusters (as well as which webpages to find them on) in Dell’s press release. The list includes the times that the products go on sale so you can get there before supplies run out. If you are a more visual type of shopper, they also released a Holiday Gift Guide.

Dell Advantage customers can gain access to the sales as early as Wednesday, November 15, at the Loyalty Rewards site.