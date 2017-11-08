Welcome to Episode 9 of Upgrade My PC Please!

After a brief hiatus, we're back this week with our ninth episode of UMPP. Only one more episode to go after this one, though we'll do season final with a wrap up and few other surprises (think: more stuff to giveaway).

In our last episode we had five randomly selected computers in need of various upgrades and you voted Scott’s FX-8120 PC the most worthy of receiving the proposed upgrades. Coming his way is a Ryzen 5 1400 processor, MSI B350 motherboard, 8GBs of DDR4 memory and a GeForce GTX 1050 graphics card.

Don’t forget to watch and participate each week by voting and commenting as that will place you in the running to win additional prizes (and that's a global giveaway). Now lets see what we have this week…

Andrew ‘Berry’ from the United States

James ‘Chug Along Tank’ from the UK

John ‘Lazy Moose’ from Australia

Francesca ‘Tiny Purple Pixel Eater’ from Australia

Joshua ‘Prowl’ from the United States

That's five very different PCs in need of upgrades. It’s now your job to tell us which is the most deserving of receiving our proposed upgrade package. To cast your vote please go to our forum poll.

And now, the readers' prize for Episode 8 goes to Sarthakdhir! Congratulations mate, you've won an awesome AOC 24” G2460VQ6 FreeSync gaming monitor. Big thanks to AOC for providing that amazing prize. Remember to vote and comment every week as we have more awesome prizes for our readers to take home. By signing up for the forums, commenting and voting you go in the running to win cool prizes. Voting for this week is open until Friday.