Sony does not have a huge lineup of new AAA titles for this holiday season. However, three of the more hotly anticipated games soon to be released are Doom VFR, Fallout VR, and The ElderScrolls V: Skyrim VR. As their names suggest, all three properties take advantage of PlayStation’s VR platform.

For those who have not picked up a VR headset for the PS4, Sony has a starter kit slated to release on November 17. The bundle includes the newest update to the PSVR headset, Move motion controllers, a PlayStation camera, and a copy of Skyrim VR, all for $450.

This version of the game is a full port to VR and includes all the DLC – Dawnguard, Hearthfire, and Dragonborn. Sony's newest TV spot for Skyrim VR (below) is bad ass. FUS RO DAH!

The sale comes just days after the sixth anniversary of Skyrim’s original release for PC, Xbox 360, and PlayStation 3 on November 11, 2011. A Nintendo Switch version is also hitting retailers on the same day. These two editions make the third and fourth times TESV has seen a re-release on various platforms.

Unfortunately, Sony is not giving Doom VFR or Fallout VR the bundling treatment. However, keep your eyes peeled. Sometimes, individual stores will do their own packages for the holidays. GameStop and Toys “R” Us are likely candidates for surprise bundled holiday deals.

As mentioned, Skyrim VR releases on November 17, but preorders for the PlayStation VR bundle started today. Doom VFR launches on December 1, and you can get your hands on Fallout VR before Christmas on December 12.